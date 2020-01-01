Meet the professionals who help companies deal with tragedies

Loading...

The company also makes sure that a plan is in place to speak to staff if a company is involved in a fault.

"We are here to help them cope with the worst. In the unlikely event that this happens, it means they are ready," says Briggs.

These days, the million dollar company is gaining ground in the United Kingdom and the United States, after Briggs was surprised to discover that there was a gap in the overseas market for its specific type of shop.

"One thing that becomes obvious, no matter where we are in the world, it is a crisis unfolding. When you respond to a crisis, the same basic principles apply."

The firm does not reveal individual customers but they do include educational institutions, financial services companies, and those in the entertainment and travel industries.

Some of the main threats the company is currently advising on include cyber attacks, information breaches, and how to deal with activists who may be campaigning against a company.

Crisis communications is not a new industry, but the value of digital businesses is increasing. The 250 largest communications companies in the world now generate more than $ 12 billion ($ 17.5 billion) a year, according to the 2019 edition of the industry's main annual report, the Holmes report.

However, it was the mid-market and niche operators that experienced the strongest growth.

Briggs says he has been able to grow the business globally because few companies have plans and processes in place when things go wrong. However, there are certain lines in the world of crisis management that he will not cross.

"We had to get away from a few customers. If someone came out and intentionally did something wrong, we are not ready to help them," says Briggs.

Other companies hope to take advantage of the interest in social justice causes to allow companies to draw attention to important issues or fights between them and big companies.

David and Goliath are fighting

Serial entrepreneur Juliet Potter has found a niche to help small businesses and social justice causes to publicly share their battles against David and Goliath.

The founder of Girlcomms recently created a separate brand, Justice PR, in the hope of helping businesses manage the injustices they face and to mobilize media attention to do so.

Potter grew his business on the condition that big companies don't care about dragging conflicts with the little guy, but they tend to move faster when stories enter the public eye.

"I hate injustice," she says. "They (big companies) don't care. Especially if they are a big organization, going to court does not worry them … what will motivate them is (a journalist) chase them with a camera. "

Founder of Justice PR, Juliet Potter says she hates injustice. Credit: Dominic Lorrimer

Over the past two years, Potter has worked with clients on a number of intellectual property disputes, involving Sensis and Zara.

She has also worked with nonprofits, including her own White Caravan Foundation, to bring causes, including domestic violence and homelessness, to the forefront of the media.

Potter says that the rise of "social justice public relations" is becoming more important in the digital news cycle.

"Crisis management has been around for 20 years. It is a whole new category."

With three staff members, Potter believes Justice PR will only increase from its current turnover of more than $ 100,000. There is no shortage of entrepreneurs who need media management advice when fighting a bigger business, especially when these battles can be expensive.

"And sometimes it's the fighters who end up falling when they fight a bigger company," says Potter.

