McLaren Senna LM is a limited-run model shrouded in mystery

Just a few days after a Carscoops reader received a dazzling McLaren Senna Can-Am, McLaren Glasgow shared a series of photos online with another limited Senna, this time called the LM.

Although McLaren still has to recognize the existence of the Senna Can-Am or Senna LM in any official press material, it is assumed that the British brand builds 20 examples of the LM, each based on a GTR chassis. It is said that the production of the Senna Can-AM is capped at just 3 units worldwide.

The relevant Senna LM is painted in a dark shade of gray that is set against a series of accents painted in Papaya Orange, including the front splitter, exterior mirrors and parts of the rear wing. There is also a small orange roof scoop, wheels similar to the original McLaren F1 LM and four unique gold-colored exhaust pipes. The car also has new vents on the front fenders.

Inside, the LM comes complete with a range of orange components and contains "LM" embroidery on the headrests. At least one other copy was built by the company. That car was painted exclusively in Papaya Orange and was recently caught in the open air.

The Senna Can-Am contains largely the same parts as the Senna LM, but contains a number of accents in a tribute to the McLaren M8B powered by Bruce McLaren during the Canadian American Challenge Cup of 1969.