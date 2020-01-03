McDonald's is offering FREE McMuffins and Big Mac 99p this weekend

Loading...

McDonald's is launching a month of freebies and this month is offering Big Macs for 99p tomorrow (Saturday) and free McMuffins (Sunday).

These are just two of 24 fast food chain offerings this month, starting tomorrow when customers can get a Big Mac for just 99p.

Grab your free McMuffin for breakfast this Sunday.

On Sunday, January 5, you can have a free little McMuffin for breakfast until 11 a.m.

And on January 6, the new vegan Veggie Dippers will be offered at 99p.

And all you have to do is download the McDonald's app to get your hands on some gifts and bargains.

The next 22 offers will be announced throughout the month and will be accessible exclusively via the My McDonald & # 39; s app.

The My McDonald & # 39; s application can be downloaded for Apple or Android phones via the following link: spr.ly/MyMcDonaldsApp