McConnell, Pelosi Give No Sign To Move On Indictment

Loading...

Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, March 6, 2014 (Shutterstock)

By LISA MASCARO AP Congress correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congress opened the New Year with the Senate in a stalemate over the President Donald Trump’s recall trial, leaving the process deeply in motion as Republicans refuse to bow to democratic demands for new witnesses.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell showed no signs of negotiating with Democrats on Friday as he aims for Trump's quick acquittal. At the same time, the Republican leader acknowledged that the Senate could not start the historic enterprise until the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, released the articles of indictment – which she refuses to do so until he has provided details on the scope of the trial. Neither seems to be willing to move.

The article continues below …

"Their turn is over," said McConnell of the Democrat-led House. "It is the Senate's turn to make a sober judgment as the drafters wanted."

Pelosi responded that McConnell's position "had made it clear that he would weakly comply with President Trump's concealment of his abuses of power and be an accomplice in that concealment."

On Friday, the House and the Senate went for brief sessions with the crisis in the Middle East, which only added to the uncertainty as to how lawmakers will proceed. impeachment trial, the third in the history of the United States.

Trump was removed from office last month for abusing power and hampering Congress in its dealings with Ukraine. Trump has withheld nearly $ 400 million in military aid to Ukraine, an eastern European ally that depends on U.S. support to counter Russia, after asking the president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to publicly announce an investigation into Trump's rival Joe Biden. Aid was finally released after Congress opposed it.

Democrats believe their demands for witnesses are bolstered by new reports on Trump's decision to suspend aid and the discomfort of some GOP senators over the situation.

"The American people deserve the truth," Pelosi said in a statement. "Each senator is now faced with a choice: to be loyal to the president or to the Constitution."

McConnell said the trial should start and senators could then decide on the scope. When he opened the room on Friday, he criticized the House Democrats for devising a "sloppy" charge that was "the most rushed and the most unfair" in history.

The GOP chief neither defended nor criticized the president’s actions towards Ukraine. But he invoked the vision of the Founding Fathers of a slower-paced Senate as "an institution that could stop momentary hysteria and partisan passions."

The leader of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, also appealed to the founders to pressure the Republican senators so that they do not fall in the same rank as Trump, as they generally do.

"The vital question, whether or not we have a fair trial, ultimately falls to the majority of senators in this chamber," said Schumer. He insists on hearing testimony from at least four new witnesses, all of whom refused to appear before the House before the House voted to remove Trump from office last month.

"We need the whole truth," said Schumer. McConnell, he said, was unable to present "a single argument" against the presence of witnesses and documents at trial.

Two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, have said they are willing to hear more witnesses and have raised concerns about McConnell's claim that he was working closely with the White House on the format of the trial.

Trump wants not only the acquittal in the trial but also the justification of his GOP allies.

Witnesses the Senate Democrats want to call refused to testify in the House on the orders of the White House. These are Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and two other officials directly involved in Trump's decision to suspend aid. military to Ukraine.

McConnell has shown no signs of deviating from his open position. He defended his previous remarks in which he said he would not be an "impartial juror" in the trial and maintained his plan to follow the process used during the removal of Bill Clinton, in which the trial was called and then votes were taken to decide if additional witnesses were necessary.

The head of the GOP suggested that the Senate continue its other business until the House takes action. "We cannot have a trial without the articles," said McConnell. "So for now, we are content to carry on the ordinary business of the Senate while the Democrats in the House continue to flounder."

The Constitution requires that the House and the Senate meet on January 3, but few legislators were in town for the surface session. But the remarks of Senate leaders were being watched closely for signs of next steps in the midst of the Middle East crisis after the United States killed an Iranian top general with air strikes in Iraq.