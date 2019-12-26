Mazda3s recalled for emergency braking system error

Loading...

The thought that your car could suddenly activate the emergency braking system for no apparent reason is quite disturbing.

But that is the reality faced by owners of certain 2019 and 2020 Mazda3 vehicles after the US unit of the car manufacturer recently recalled just over 35,000 for repairs.

If it works properly, the system is automatically activated to prevent a collision with an object to which the driver has not responded manually. But a software problem with some Mazda3 vehicles means that the system could suddenly start, even when there is no imminent collision.

The company pointed out that so far no injuries or deaths have been reported due to the error.

"The vehicles involved may unexpectedly stop while driving due to accidental activation of the Smart Braking System's automatic emergency braking system (SBS)," Mazda said in a release.

It said that incorrect programming of the SBS software "can cause the vehicle to falsely detect an obstacle to the vehicle while driving", thus triggering the emergency brake.

"If SBS's automatic emergency braking system is activated unexpectedly while driving, the risk of a rear-end vehicle collision may increase," warned the Japanese automaker.

Mazda confirmed that it has notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the error.

According to Autoblog, the repair will be easier for some cars & # 39; s than for others. Although the affected Mazda3 vehicles with later build dates only need to reprogram the SBS software, those with earlier build dates must replace or reprogram the entire instrument panel to resolve the problem.

The usual recall procedure means that a car manufacturer contacts the owners directly, whereby Mazda strives to contact all stakeholders before February 17, 2020.

Affected US Mazda3 drivers can also contact the company by calling 1-800-222-5500 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. PT from Monday to Friday or between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. PT on Saturday and Sunday. You can also send an e-mail to the company.

News that Mazda is having problems with its emergency braking system comes just a few months after 800 Nissan Rogue owners complained to the company about their vehicle suddenly braking for no apparent reason. Nissan is currently investigating the problem.

Automatic emergency braking is an increasingly common feature in today's vehicles, with around 20 automakers who have already committed to making the safety system a standard feature for all new cars by September 2022.

