Mazda is remembering the Mazda3 because it can hallucinate and activate emergency braking

If you have a 2019 or 2020 Mazda3, you should keep in mind that your car could, electronically, have hallucinations that cause panic braking, even when there is no reason. This is because the Smart Braking System (SBS) has some "incorrect programming" that can cause it to falsely detect obstacles in front of it, resulting in automatic and errant emergency braking. Mazda has issued a recall to fix this on these cars.

For the US market In the US, this recall affects more than 35,000 cars, but fortunately no injuries or deaths have been reported due to the problem.

If you have one of these cars, there is some kind of warning when it happens, as Mazda explains:

There is a warning alarm sound and a warning message on the multiple information and active driving screens when this defect occurs.

… however, to be fair, that won't do you much good, because if you see those visual warnings and hear the alarm, emergency braking will occur almost immediately.

The owners have reported on the defect that occurs in public forums, and although there is a kind of solution (the SBS system can be disabled), it should be taken into account that the system is activated automatically every time the car is started.

The Mazda3 have had other retirement problems this year, including one that could cause the wheels to fall. However, who needs wheels, right?

Therefore, if you own one of these Mazda3, take it to your dealer so you can reprogram it or, in some cases, replace the instrument cluster unit.

Be careful.

