Maurkice Pouncey, James Conner officially off vs. Ravens

Hello, for this 2019 Steelers team, losing two key headlines due to injury almost qualifies as a victory.

Not that the challenge in Week 17 against the Crows becomes easier without Maurkice Pouncey (knee) and James Conner (quad), but this is a team that plays without Ben Roethlisberger since the second quarter of week 2 and has also dealt with injuries to Mason Rudolph, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ramon FosterConner Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell, James WashingtonY Vance McDonald – And that's just offensive.

They have also played twice without the services of Pouncey, as he was suspended two games for his participation in the fight at the end of the game during the confrontation of Week 11 of the Steelers against the Browns. With B.J. Finney When replacing the team's Week 12 game against the Bengals and the Week 13 rematch against the Browns, the Steelers were 2-0, so it's not that Finney is unable to do the job in Week 17 against the Ravens

Finney also replaced Foster as a left guard during team week 9, 26-24 victory over the Colts.

The situation is similar for Conner, who injured his shoulder during the team's Week 8 victory over the Dolphins and then missed two consecutive games before attempting to return in Week 11 against the Browns. However, Conner again injured his shoulder in that game and missed the next three of the team, beating his total to five games lost in the year. Add this week 17 showdown against the Ravens, and Conner has lost 38 percent of the team's games directly, while he was also sidelined in the middle of the game with injuries in three other instances.

More recently, Conner suffered a quadruple injury early in the second quarter of the Steelers' defeat 16-10 against the Jets in East Rutherford, N.J .:

Later that same game, Pouncey fell with obvious pain and needed the help of the team's athletic trainers to leave the field:

However, beyond Pouncey and Conner, the Steelers will enter their regular season finale quite strongly:

On the other side, the Ravens will rest Lamar Jackson, Mark ingram, Marshal Yanda, Earl thomas, Brandon Williams and potentially more, giving Steeler Nation a bit more hope that he addresses the crash. The Ravens have not yet published their final injury report for the week, but the tight end Mark Andrews and defensive end Chris Wormley did not participate during Thursday's practice, and cornerbacks Marcus Peters Y Jimmy Smith They were limited participants.

Steelers also need this.

To qualify for the playoffs, they will need a victory in Baltimore plus a defeat of the Titans … or this most ridiculous scenario.

