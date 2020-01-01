Matthews and Nylander led Maple Leafs 4-1 against Wild – Toronto

Loading...

ST. PAUL, Minnesota – Auston Matthews and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Alexander Kerfoot also scored and John Tavares added a goal that has improved to 7-0 in the last eight games. Toronto has won 13 of 18 games since Sheldon Keefe started as a coach.

Frederik Andersen, who was voted All-Star for the first time on Monday, stopped 26 shots.

Ryan Suter had a goal and Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves for Minnesota. The Wild, 10: 4: 3 at home, lost the first two games of a stretch in which they played 16 of 19 games at the Xcel Energy Center.

Moments after a "Let's Go Wild!" – Singing started, a loud "Go Leafs Go!" Compensated by fans who supported the visitors, Matthews completed a perfect tic-tac-toe passing game with Nylander and Mitchell Marner to make it 3-0 to the power game in the middle of the second period.

The story continues under the advertisement

Matthews has eight goals and six assists in his last seven games. His 27 goals are second in the league; David Pastrnak from Boston has 29.

Suter scored the 3-1 draw later in the second half in the power game. Andersen was examined by Mikko Koivu, who returned to the lineup after twelve missed games with a lower body injury.

Minnesota went 1 for 3 in the power game and is 4 for 37 in their last 14 games.

Kerfoot scored a 1-0 lead in less than 6 minutes after a Tavares pass. Toronto made it 2-0 with a 30.2 second lead in the opening phase when Matthews hit the puck on the right post before trickling out to Nylander, who swept him out of the blue color inside.

Nylander has scored four games in a row and six in his last seven games. He also has five assists in this seven-game period.

NOTES: Toronto D Justin Holl signed a three-year contract renewal with an average value of $ 2 million per season. Born in Minnesota, he has had career highlights this season in 39 games with 10 assists and 11 points. … Minnesota has scored 41 goals in the second game period in their last 28 games and has been leader of the standings since November 2.… The Wild is 1: 12: 1 behind after two game periods.

The story continues under the advertisement

NEXT

Maple Leafs: Thursday at Winnipeg Jets

Wild: Host Winnipeg Jets on Saturday

Further AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR