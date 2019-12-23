Matt Berninger raps over long words in a new Apple TV + Kids Show

Loading...

When Apple TV + launched in November, it introduced a number of new programs for a wide range of target groups. One of those shows was Helpsters, a children's show with puppet figures that can make comparisons with similar furry monsters that live on a particular street.

The show has found a way to appeal to both children and their parents by getting popular musicians to come in and perform fun new songs. Ingrid Michaelson and Talib Kweli were previously on the program, and their youngest guest is National Chairman Matt Berninger.

Instead of singing in his distinctive baritone, he decides to play his throbbing muscles, letting himself be assisted by the characters who make an a capella blow. "The Long Words Song" is of course about long words, so Berninger incorporates a few into his short verse.

He starts: "I like long words, I like to recite them / I like all the pages and pages it takes to write them / So whenever I want to talk about the ABC / I use a long word like alphabetical. "Later in the song he raps:" I even have a word for the long words in this song / you are Sesquipedalian, and that means long. "

Watch Berninger on Helpsters above.