Massive sequoia falls kill hikers in California park

A huge redwood tree fell and killed a man visiting the Muir Woods National Monument in California on Christmas Eve, authorities said Thursday.

Subhradeep Dutta, 28, of Edina, Minnesota, died while walking along a dirt path marked with two other people in the park north of San Francisco, famous for its tall trees, according to the Marin County Coroner's Office and A spokesman for the park.

Dutta was caught by the trunk of the 61-meter-high tree and died at the scene. The trunk is more than 4 feet (1 meter) in diameter.

A woman injured by the fall of debris was taken to the hospital. A man walking with the group escaped an injury.

Dutta described himself on social media as a software engineer who enjoyed traveling and doing occasional walks. On his Facebook page, he posted photos of himself visiting natural wonders in the United States, including Rocky Mountain National Park and the Grand Canyon.

The tree that killed Dutta fell near sunset, when the park was about to close. Alex Shepard told KPIX-TV that he and his mother were finishing their walk when they heard a "colossal noise" and saw the tree fall.

“At first I thought it was, like, an earthquake or something. I had no idea. I had never heard such a sound, "said Shepard.

The tree fell after a series of winter storms in the last two weeks.

"This is a very rare and isolated event that may have occurred due to the wet soil of recent winter storms, around the roots of the tree," Park spokesman Charles Strickfaden said in an email.

Redwood trees have shallow root systems that extend more than 100 feet from the base. They thrive in humid coastal climates where their roots intertwine with the roots of other redwoods.

Almost a million visitors visit the park every year. It was open on Thursday, and only the areas affected by debris from the fallen tree were closed to the public.

