Loading...

Mass. Neighborhood celebrates Santa Claus going door to door

Updated: 10:24 PM EST December 24, 2019

In Weymouth, Santa Claus took time from his busy schedule to deliver gifts to good children and families. For 60 years, St. Nick has made a special visit to the Forest Park neighborhood, taking time from his busy schedule to deliver gifts to good boys and girls. Santa has been riding his special sleigh through this neighborhood, delighting children for decades. It takes many elves to help Santa achieve it. It has become a tradition handed down from generation to generation.

In Weymouth, Santa Claus took time from his busy schedule to deliver gifts to children and families.

For 60 years, St. Nick has made a special visit to the Forest Park neighborhood, taking time from his busy schedule to deliver gifts to good boys and girls.

Santa has been riding his special sleigh through this neighborhood, delighting children for decades.

Many elves are needed to help Santa achieve this.

It has become a tradition handed down from generation to generation.

.