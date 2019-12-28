Mass murders in the U.S. hit a new record in 2019, most were shootings

Loading...

Seven people died and around two dozen were injured by a gunman as he crossed Odessa.

By LISA MARIE PANE Associated Press

The first took place 19 days after the start of the new year, when a man used an ax to kill four members of his family, including his young daughter. Five months later, 12 people were killed in a workplace shootout in Virginia. In August, another 22 people died in a Walmart in El Paso.

A database compiled by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows that there were more mass killings in 2019 than in any year going back at least to the rhythmic 1970s by a frightening succession of deadly rampages during the summer.

In total, there were 41 massacres, defined as the time when four or more people are killed, excluding the perpetrator. Of these, 33 were mass shootings. More than 210 people have been killed.

Most mass killings have barely become national news, failing the general public because they have not spilled over into public places like the massacres in El Paso and Odessa, Texas; Dayton, Ohio; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Jersey City, New Jersey.

The majority of the murders involved people who knew each other – family conflicts, drug or gang related violence, or people with bullocks who directed their anger at co-workers or relatives.

In many cases, what triggered the attacker remains a mystery.

This is the case of the very first massacre in 2019, when a 42-year-old man took an ax and stabbed his mother, stepfather, girlfriend and 9-month-old daughter to death in County of Clackamas, Oregon. Two others, a roommate and an 8-year-old girl managed to escape; the rampage ended when the responding police officers killed the killer.

The attacker had had occasional skirmishes with the police over the years, but what prompted him to attack his family remains unknown. He had just gotten a job as a mechanic at a car dealership, and despite occasional discussions with his relatives, most said there was nothing extraordinary that raised flags important reds.

The Oregon incident was one of 18 mass killings in which family members were killed, and one of six that did not involve a firearm. Among other trends in 2019:

– The 41 massacres have been the largest in a single year since the AP / USA Today and Northeastern database began tracking these events until 2006, but other research dating back to the 1970s does not show no other year with so many massacres. The second highest number of murders in a year before 2019 was 38 in 2006.

– The 211 people killed in this year's cases are still overshadowed by the 224 victims in 2017, when the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history took place in Las Vegas.

– California, with some of the country's strictest gun laws, had the most, with eight of these massacres. But nearly half of the states in the United States have experienced a mass slaughter, from large cities like New York to small cities like Elkmont, Alabama, with a population of just under 475 people.

– Firearms were the weapon in all but eight of the massacres. The other weapons included knives, axes and at least two times when the attacker set fire to a mobile home, killing those who were inside.

– Nine mass shootings took place in a public place. Other massacres took place at home, at the workplace or in a bar.

James Densley, criminologist and professor at Metropolitan State University of Minnesota, said that the AP / USA Today / Northeastern database confirms and reflects what his own research on exclusively mass shootings has shown.

"What makes this even more exceptional is that the massacres are increasing at a time when homicides in general, homicides as a whole, are declining," said Densley. "As a percentage of homicides, these massacres are also responsible for more deaths. "

He thinks that this is partly the byproduct of a "period of anger and frustration" in which we live. and the early 2000s dominated by concerns about terrorism.

"This seems to be the age of mass shooting," said Densley.

He and James Alan Fox, criminologist and professor at Northeastern University, have also expressed concerns about the "contagion effect", the focus on mass killings fueling other mass killings.

“These are still rare events. Obviously, the risk is low, but the fear is high, "said Fox. "What fuels contagion is fear."

Mass shootings this year include the three in August in Texas and Dayton that sparked a new emergency, particularly among Democratic presidential candidates, to restrict access to firearms.

While the many deaths have drawn much of the attention, the murders have inflicted mental and physical toll on dozens of others. The database does not have a full count of the victims who were injured, but among the three mass shootings in August alone, more than 65 people were injured.

Daniel Munoz, 28, of Odessa, was caught in the crossfire of the shootout that took place between a 16-kilometer stretch in west Texas. He was about to meet a friend in a bar when he saw an armed man and the barrel of a gun. Instinctively, he got out just when his car was sprayed with bullets.

Munoz, who moved to Texas about a year ago to work in the oil industry, said he was in danger since the filming of Walmart, which took place 28 days earlier and at around 300 miles (480 kilometers), worried that a shooting could happen anywhere at any time.

He remembers calling his mother after the El Paso shooting to encourage her to have a gun at home or with her in case she needs to defend herself. He would say the same thing to friends, telling them before going to a Walmart to bring a gun in case they need to protect themselves or others during an attack.

"You cannot always assume that you are safe. At that point, as soon as the El Paso shooting took place, I was nervous," said Munoz.

Adding to his anxiety, as a convicted criminal, he is prohibited from owning a firearm.

A few weeks later, while sitting behind the wheel of his car, he spotted the driver of a car approaching with a gun.

"My worst nightmare has come true," he said. "I am in the middle of a shooting and I have no way to defend myself."

In the months that followed, the self-proclaimed social butterfly stood out from the crowd and could only tolerate such socialization. He is still driving the same car, still riddled with bullet holes on the side panels, a bullet hole in the headrest of the passenger seat and the words "evidence" scribbled on the doors. His shoulder remains filled with bullet fragments.