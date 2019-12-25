Martin Scorsese's daughter trolls him with Marvel wrapping paper

Loading...

A wonderful Christmas indeed.

Martin Scorsese's daughter, Francesca, took advantage of the holidays as an opportunity to make fun of him by wrapping her gifts in wrapping paper with the Marvel theme.

Francesca Scorsese's gifts for her dad

The excavation occurs after the legend of the 77-year-old cinema got into hot water after criticizing the comic films.

"I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema," said the "Irish" director about the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in October. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well done as they are, with the actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, are the theme parks. It is not the cinema of human beings trying to transmit emotional and psychological experiences to another human being. "

French Scorsese, 20, shared her yuletide joke on social media on Wednesday.

"Look at how I wrapped my father's Christmas presents," the 20-year-old wrote in her Instagram story, showing the gifts wrapped in paper decorated with different Marvel characters.

