Martin Scorsese's daughter dragged him with Marvel wrapping paper

Legendary director Martin Scorsese made no secret of his aversion to Marvel films. Granted, he's not the only filmmaker who thinks this way, but The Irishman Helmer spent a few months writing quotes that the MCU is theme park-like, with some doubling and tripling (and even writing a New York Times column) ) the topic) in the episode. And that's okay! These films are not for everyone, but Scorsese must also recognize that no matter how trivial or funny he is, he has a consequence for his point of view.

Well, Marty's daughter Francesca decided to berate her father for Christmas by wrapping his gifts in Marvel paper, and she took the opportunity to spread the joy on Instagram, where she recently posted a selfie with her father in the picture. Francesca shared a picture on her Instagram stories that revealed Thor and Captain America and Hulk as wrapping paper: "Look what I put in my father's Christmas presents." Of course, it contained a laughing emoji.

Quality. Have a lot of respect for Francesca, regardless of the theme of Marvel Studios or not, because only a daughter can manage to troll a father in such a professional way. I like to imagine that Marty made this face when he saw the stack of gifts in question:

