Martin Scorsese on the reasons why he didn't see Joker and a future Disney chat

Martin Scorsese's preparations to begin producing his adaptation of David Grann's Killers of the Flower Moon, but since we're in the middle of the awards season, the legendary director sat down with the New York Times to pump up The Irishman. He also talked about many other topics, including all the comic-book chaos he was in, which recently led to his daughter wrapping Marty's Christmas presents in Marvel-themed paper. All of his comments about the MCU as a "theme park" landed shortly before Joker came to Warner Bros. Scorsese as a producer and although he retired from the film, he had nothing bad to do. Say something about the DC comic book adaptations of the studios. He doesn't really have anything to say about Joker because he hasn't seen the film.

Why didn't Scorsese see Arthur Fleck's story, who would one day be Gotham's greatest villain? Well, he was busy, but he also feels that he has seen enough since the film is heavily derived from images that he directed, including middle-class taxi drivers. Quite simply, Scorsese told the NY Times: "I've seen snippets of it. I know it. So why do I have to see it? I get it. It's good."

Because of me. The director of Wolf of Wall Street also told the newspaper why he recently wanted to meet with Disney, and the reason is not controversial. Yes, Bob Iger would like to meet Scorsese to discuss his "nasty" comments that Marvel Studios films are "not a movie theater", which could stand in the way of Marty's original goal: an upturn for his film foundation to preserve and educate many films rich. "Then it all came," Scorsese told the NY Times. "So we're going to have a lot to talk about." For sure.

Another interesting topic was raised, and Scorsese admitted that the experience of ending The Aviator in 2004 prompted him to consider retiring. Really:

"In the past two weeks of editing and mixing The Aviator, I said that if you have to make films like this, I won't do it anymore. It's like a bunker and you shoot in all directions. You can tell that you no longer speak the same language and therefore can no longer take pictures. "

Fortunately, he recovered and Scorsese worked with Leonardo DiCaprio again. And he'll do it again with Killers of the Flower Moon, in which the muse will appear as Ernest Burkhart, a not so wonderful guy in the big Osage Murders scheme. By the way, if you haven't read Grann's book, you should do it very soon. At least listen to the author's podcast episode of Vince Mancini and read the rest of the NY Times interview from Scorsese here.

