Marshfield man accused of drunk Pembroke accident who hospitalized 4

Loading...

A Marshfield man was accused of drunk driving in a Pembroke accident that sent him and three others to South Shore Hospital. Gregory P. Goodsell, 31, was arrested and charged with drunk driving that caused serious bodily injury, possession of an open container of alcohol. in a car, negligent driving, violation of marked lanes, speeding, lack of stop and incorrect passage. It is expected to be prosecuted in the Plymouth District Court. Goodsell was the driver of a vehicle that crashed into another with three people in it, according to a police statement. The two-vehicle accident occurred just before 7 am at the intersection of Route 139, also known as Church Street and Oak Street. The accident closed Route 139 in Pembroke for more than three hours on Sunday morning. Two of the victims were sent to the hospital with "serious injuries," according to the Pembroke Fire Department, which responded to the scene. Goodsell and the third victim suffered minor injuries. The Pembroke Fire Department had to use an extraction device to save at least one victim. The accident involved an SUV and a van, but the police did not specify who was in which vehicle. State police along with Pembroke police and investigators from the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office investigated the accident. The fire departments of Hannover and Marshfield also responded to the accident.

A Marshfield man was accused of drunk driving in a Pembroke accident that sent him and three others to South Shore Hospital.

Gregory P. Goodsell, 31, was arrested and charged with drunk driving that caused serious bodily injury, possession of an open container of alcohol in a car, negligent driving, violation of marked lanes, speeding, lack of stop and wrong step. It is expected to be prosecuted in the Plymouth District Court.

Goodsell was the driver of a vehicle that crashed into another with three people in it, according to a police statement.

The two-vehicle accident occurred just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Route 139, also known as Church Street and Oak Street.

The accident closed Route 139 in Pembroke for more than three hours on Sunday morning.

Two of the victims were sent to the hospital with "serious injuries," according to the Pembroke Fire Department, which responded to the scene. Goodsell and the third victim suffered minor injuries.

The Pembroke Fire Department had to use an extraction device to save at least one victim.

The accident involved an SUV and a van, but the police did not specify who was in which vehicle. State police along with Pembroke police and investigators from the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office investigated the accident.

The fire departments of Hannover and Marshfield also responded to the accident.

.