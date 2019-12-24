Marshawn Lynch will retire and join the Seahawks

Loading...

The Seattle Seahawks need a lot of back-up help as the team has suffered numerous injuries over the 2019 season. For this reason, it was reported on Monday that Marshawn Lynch was on the verge of retiring and helping the team when it launched a Super Bowl.

As it turns out, this will be the case. Lynch had a physical encounter with the team on Monday night, and depending on the outcome, the two teams were expected to reach an agreement. According to Doug Hendrickson, Lynch's agent, the contract has been signed and Lynch is coming back.

This was soon confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter, who said that this would be a pretty interesting agreement. Lynch, who qualified for the team for the last time before retiring for the first time in 2015, won't stick with it. He comes on board to play the San Francisco 49ers in the season finale on Sunday evening. The winner of the game in question wins NFC West before taking over the field in the playoffs and then getting back on his feet.

RB / Marshawn Lynch of New / Old Seahawks signed a contract for this year only – the last regular game of the season and the postseason, depending on the source.

– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2019

The last time we saw Lynch in 2017 and 2018 was when he retired to play for the Oakland Raiders. Obviously there are a billion questions that can be asked what the 33-year-old Lynch has in the tank at this point, especially considering that the other retreating Seattle that was signed next to him was a former Seahawks colleague who Robert Turbin came back who took no snap this season. Still, soccer is more fun when Marshawn Lynch plays it. This is wonderful news.

