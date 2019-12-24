Marshawn Lynch receives the call while the Seahawks prepare for the 49ers – The Reporter

Loading...

As if his desperate signing of retired Marshawn Lynch after a shameful defeat to the Cardinals no longer betrays him, these are not the same Seahawks that the 49ers played last month.

Paralyzing injuries may be at the forefront of Seattle's problems, but there are other reasons why this version of the Seahawks may not seem so formidable when the 49ers face them at CenturyLink Field on Sunday night with the NFC West title. On the line.

From quarterback Russell Wilson who no longer plays as an MVP candidate until the team's pass disappears, things are definitely crooked in Seattle.

Now, about those wounds. The Seahawks played most of Sunday's game without three fifths of their initial offensive linemen, and they won't have star runner Chris Carson (hip fracture), deep Quandre Diggs (ankle) or left tackle Duane Brown (knee) in field. This next Sunday. Featured cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) missed the last two games, but may return on Sunday.

When C.J. Prosise broke his arm on Sunday, leaving Seattle with fourth stringer Travis Homer as his only healthy runner.

The drastic times made the easy decision to return to last Sunday night, which was when the Seahawks dialed area code 510 for help. Enter the "Beast Mode".

Lynch's agent, Doug Hendrickson, tweeted a photo of the contract that his client signed Monday night.

Sure, Lynch, 33, who enjoyed his retirement in Oakland, may have had his best time, but addressing it probably won't be a fun process for the 49ers on Sunday.

Pro Football Focus numbers show that no one in the NFL since 2006 has broken more tackles than Lynch, who had 674 of them in his 11-year career that apparently ended up in London 14 months ago when the Raiders lost to the Seahawks. Adrian Peterson's 586 broken rigs are second best than Lynch and the powerful Frank Gore, the third best runner of all time in the NFL, had more than 200 broken rigs behind Lynch before the season.

As an anecdote, there are probably more than 200 defenders who could tell you horror stories about trying to confront Lynch. Like former Saints and Rams linebacker James Laurinaitis, who says that Lynch was easily the toughest player he had to face during his eight-year career. And not just because of Lynch's brute force.

"With Marshawn, it's his lateral speed that people don't give him credit. He would say fans (I don't know). The players know it," Laurinaitis said in an NFL Network interview. "He prepares you. You enter the hole. with him, you start dropping your hips, you are thinking "I have to wait for a movement," then he decides to hit you in the throat.

Nor is it that Lynch needs a lot of help from his linemen. In his last season with the Raiders last year, Lynch was first in the NFL in forced tackles by attempt (0.26) and sixth in yards after contact (3.46). Some bad Raiders online plays led Lynch to win 72.2 percent of his yards after the contact, which was the fifth best in the league.

"There is no one (more) to exemplify the mentality and hardness we like to play with … we will see how that works," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told ESPN 710 Seattle on Monday.

Here is a closer look at some things to keep in mind while deciding on the NFC West championship in Seattle:

ESSENTIALS OF THE GAME: 49ers (12-3) against Seahawks (11-4) at CenturyLink Field, Sunday at 5:20 p.m. (PT) in the NBC bay area (Chapter 3). POSSIBILITIES: 49ers -3.

THREE REASONS FOR THE OPTIMISM OF 49ERS:

This time, Kittle will play

Give credit to the Seahawks for entering Levi’s Stadium and giving the 49ers their first loss of the season in Week 10, but let's not forget that San Francisco was at a clear disadvantage without George Kittle, the most important tight end of the game. Kittle, who missed the loss of 27-24 in overtime from the 49ers due to a knee injury, is the third among the closed wings with 88 catches, despite missing two games. He leads all the tight end with 20 catches of 20 yards or more, six catches of 40 yards or more and with 68 percent of his receptions representing a first attempt.

The fall of Bobby Wagner

Statistics show that Seattle Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner is still a force, leading the NFL with 152 tackles, but the analysis tells a different story about his season. In the previous two seasons, Wagner earned a rating higher than 85.0 in career defense, pass defense and pass race, according to PFF.com. However, Wagner has been exploited this season more than usual since his overall PFF rating of 68.5 is only 23 of the 88 qualified supporters in the league. He has been particularly susceptible to the pass, where his 49.8 rating is only 68 among the linebackers.

A defense to explode?

Kyle Shanahan had to feel encouraged to see the Cardinals accumulate 253 yards running against the Seahawks on Sunday, as the 49ers coach would love to go to what San Francisco could not do the last time he faced Seattle: run the ball. The Seahawks kept the 49ers just 87 yards down in November. Overall, however, the Seattle defense has had its problems. His unit is 26 in allowed yards (380.5 per game) and 21 in allowed points (24.8). Could it be the 49ers' turn to take advantage of Seattle's defense?

THREE REASONS FOR THE PESIMISM OF 49ERS:

Wilson is still dangerous

Wilson, who was once the favorite to win the MVP this season before Lamar Jackson emerged, seems to have hit a wall in the last five games. He had a quarterback rating plus 102.6 in eight of his first nine games this season, but has eclipsed the 100.0 rating only once in the last six games. He had 22 touchdown passes and one interception before facing the 49ers. Since then, he has thrown seven TD passes and has been eliminated four times. However, it remains elusive enough in your pocket to damage the defenses with your arm or legs. A big reason why Wilson's game has shrunk from his elite game earlier this season has been the inconsistent production of large receiving weapons like Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf Perhaps the 49ers' greatest concern should be to contain tight end Jacob Hollister, who has become Wilson's favorite target. Hollister had a decisive game against the 49ers with a personal record of eight catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

The history of the Seattle side

The last time the 49ers won a game in Seattle was eight years ago on Tuesday when they beat Seattle 19-17 with the strength of four field goals by David Akers. Since then, seven years of trouble have passed in the northwest. And, although the Seahawks lost 27-13 at home to Arizona on Sunday, they are known to show great resolution after a loss. Dating from 2012, Seattle is now 31-7 after a loss in the regular season, including 3-0 this season.

The unrecognized Seattle lineman

Rasheem Green, a USC third round pick, has made a big difference in the Seahawks' defensive line. Although he has four modest bags, he is Seattle's bag leader. Green has benefited from the presence of Jadaveon Clowney, in which most teams focus their blocking efforts. It may not be long before Green requires additional attention. It has a team of three forced loose balls and, lately, it has become a more important part of Seattle's special teams' efforts. He blocked a field goal on Sunday, which was his second attempt at a blocked field goal in the last three games.

Jadaveon Clowney of Seattle. (Randy Vazquez / Bay Area News Group)

PROBABLE DIFERENCE-HAKER: Jadaveon Clowney.

Clowney, of course, is also dealing with an injury. However, Carroll is confident that he will be able to play despite a muscle injury. Which would be good news for Seattle, as Clowney is the fifth-ranked NFL runner with a 25.1 percent win rate. Clowney and the Seahawks have already shown that they could make life difficult for Jimmy Garoppolo, but do they have that kind of performance again? Clowney, the former No. 1 overall in the 2014 draft, had five quarterback hits, a catch, a forced loose ball, a loose ball recovery and a touchdown at the Seattle victory at Santa Clara last month . In total, the Seahawks were able to get 10 quarterback hits in Garoppolo. However, judging from what the Seattle race has been doing lately, the effort against San Francisco seems like an aberration. The Seahawks have only three catches in the last four games.

