Marshawn Lynch custom tacos show why he came back for the Seahawks-49ers – The Reporter

Loading...

Marshawn Lynch had more work to do.

Or at least that's what their tacos claim.

The new Seahawks runner who signed with Seattle only this week wears custom tacos Sunday night that say "ENDLESS AFFAIRS".

Marshawn tacos, customized by @ MACHE275 pic.twitter.com/juaEaLQytB

– Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 30, 2019

We've seen Lynch's lime green tacos before: he hung them up in 2016, tweeting a photo that symbolizes that he was finishing his career on Super Bowl 50 night.

Of course, Raiders fans know that Lynch was not the end of the road. He played two years for his hometown of Oakland, accumulating 1,267 yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns in 21 games in silver and black. Last season he ended up with an injury, and it seemed that this time he was completely retired.

But he wasn't ready to finish, joining the Seahawks this week after the injuries of Chris Carson and C.J. I continued during last week's defeat against the Cardinals.

According to Michele Tafoya, of NBC, Lynch is expected to handle the duties of first and second attempts on Sunday against the 49ers, while fellow Seahawk Robert Turbin will play mainly in third attempts. Rookie Travis Homer started the game and will complete it elsewhere.

If the 49ers are going to win Sunday night and secure the NFC West crown, they may have to prove that it was a mistake that Lynch came out of retirement for the second time.