Marsh Community Series Likely Shorter Half-Trial

Loading...

The clubs anticipate that AFL will experience a shorter half-time break during the Marsh community series before introducing it in 2020.

Geelong football director Simon Lloyd said the Cats had no problem with the potential shortening to 15 minutes after the AFL originally issued the idea of ​​reducing the halftime 20 to 10 minutes.

He said that from a purely footballing point of view, the shortest break was fine because, under existing arrangements, players had to warm up again before they ran out for the third quarter. However, he respected the concerns expressed by those who attended the games.

"If they cut it, it would help viewers at home, but I guess you would still need to know what it means for food and drink, what does it mean for them people who go to the restroom, what does that mean for people at the stadium? " Said Lloyd.

"Right now, they're talking about testing it in the Marsh series."