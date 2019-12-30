Mars 2020 Rover completes first test drive

Loading...

Affiliate commissions may be incurred for this site via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

NASA has come a step closer to its next Mars rover with a milestone test. The NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory team in Pasadena, California fired up the Mars 2020 rover and was allowed to drive around in the clean room of the Spacecraft Assembly Facility. NASA reports that the rover passed the test with flying colors and signals that it is ready to drive on the red planet.

The as yet unnamed Mars 2020 rover draws heavily on the extremely successful design of Curiosity. It has six wheels with independent suspensions that allow it to cross uneven terrain. In the JPL test, the team set up small, staggered ramps to test the robot's weight distribution as the wheels moved up and down. The rover drove in steps of one meter for more than 10 hours.

The rover has now shown that it can operate on Earth under its own weight, so it shouldn't have any problems on Mars, where it will weigh much less. NASA hopes this rover will travel a lot of ground on Mars – Opportunity holds the current record at 28.06 miles (45.16 kilometers), but Curiosity (based on Mars 2020) has a respectable 13.10 miles (21, 09 kilometers).

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrF5YwR-j24 (/ embed)

This test drive also demonstrated the rover's autonomy for the first time. NASA developed this robot to make more decisions on the ground instead of waiting for the controllers on Earth to send instructions for each maneuver. For this reason, it has cameras with higher resolution and additional computing power to create maps and run the car navigation software. With its thick aluminum wheels and titanium spokes, it should also have the necessary muscles. Curiosity's wheels have been badly damaged by the sharp rocks of Mars, but Mars 2020 should be able to travel a greater distance before signs of wear show up. Mars 2020 should be able to reach an average of 200 meters per day, which is just below the best day of Curiosity at 214 meters.

NASA plans to launch the rover in the summer of 2020 when Mars and Earth are close together. It was due to land on Mars in February 2021 with a strange rocket sled. The landing site in the Jezero crater is ideal for the search for traces of ancient life and for current water resources. It even stores samples that a future mission could collect for a return trip to Earth. The rover should also get a name in the next few months.

Read now: