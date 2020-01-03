Marnus Labuschagne arrives as a force of nature

Loading...

New Zealand finally got Smith back on track, mainly because of his determination to avoid risk and Neil Wagner's short leg theory, which seemed clever two weeks ago, but is now on the verge of sadness .

The Black Caps needed more than their best player, their last standing man. And the game needed more from the referees, enforcing the overuse law of the bumper.

It was not New Zealand day or, to be precise, it was not the next day. A mysterious bug picked up during the New Year had erased Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner from their team roster. The waitress Suzie has been mentioned, but she is on duty at the English camp in South Africa.

Either way, the Kiwis have robbed this game of much of its competitive potential before starting. In a cruel succession of strokes, they lost six players with a collective of 11,000 tries and 600 wickets. Imagine Australia without Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood, and see how it goes.

Under these circumstances, a possible local team would be Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Kurtis Patterson, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson and Jackson Bird. Perhaps, for the sake of a competition, it should be.

To add insult to disease, New Zealand rested Tim Southee and gave the new ball to Colin de Grandhomme, an honest lounger who made up for his lack of pace by going over the fold so often that when he withdrew Smith late in the afternoon, the discouraged Australian waited at the border, absolutely certain he was on the verge of a reprieve.

It shouldn't be. Smith – like Burns, whose early dismissal spared the headlines from tasteless puns, and Warner, who sort of jumped his leg – missed a party.

No one will claim that it was a particularly difficult day in cricket. There are facing Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer in the dark at Lord’s, and facing de Grandhomme and Matt Henry on a beautiful day in Sydney. Labuschagne had proven itself in the former, so it deserved the latter's gain.

It makes the batter as easy as breathing, which, thanks to a favorable wind direction, has not been hindered. Whether he attacks or defends, deviates towards the leg or out of the eye, Labuschagne's eye is pure and his bat is in the middle.

There was a moment that said it all. Labuschagne advanced to Will Somerville and crossed the line, through the air, to the half-window. In excitement, several New Zealand field men stood up and raised their hands. The ball was caught. . . on the front seats

the members stand.

New Zealand has never lost interest, only the competition. Labuschagne, inside his personal cricket bubble, commanded both.

It continues to give the impression that it will take an act of God, and maybe not even that, to disrupt its build up of test journey, which exceeded 1300 yesterday and shows no signs of pausing for breathe.

Malcolm Knox is a sports columnist for the Sydney Morning Herald.

