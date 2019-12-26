Markus Babbel thinks the Western Sydney Wanderers win nearby

Loading...

"It depends on us," said Babbel. "We have the quality, we have the skills, the talent to create chances to score goals. Of course, at the moment we need a little too many chances to score a goal."

"We have to be calmer in front of the lens, but still believe in it. The pace of work has to be [strong]."

Daniel Georgievski said that negative media reports had been handled and handled internally by the club.

With distraction in bed, the experienced defender said it was time to turn improved form into positive results as the Wanderers continue their first win since October.

"All of this debacle that happened last week, you don't let things like that come internally," he said. "In the end, when we put our boots on, none of this is really important to us.

"You just took it on the chin and we talked about all of these things. But when you're on the field, none of that really matters. Our football needs to talk. Recently , it wasn’t like that in the results department, but in football, we are going in the right direction. "

Babbel is wary of an inconsistent Reds side that welcomes George Blackwood and Paul Izzo's injury back.

Socceroos playmaker James Troisi is one of the biggest threats.

"They can play a really exciting style of football, fast attackers, lots of forward runs," said Babbel. "We have to know that and Troisi is a player, an experienced guy, very calm on the ball, good ideas. We also have to control him, but we also have our strengths."