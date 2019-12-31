Markus Babbel ready to get creative with Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder shortage

Loading...

The true depth of the much-vaunted West Sydney academy could be set for a huge test on Wednesday, with the absence of Olyroo Keanu Baccus and a suspension for Pirmin Schwegler leaving the Coach Markus Babbel with little choice but to turn to youth.

The Wanderers will start 2020 with a home game against Brisbane Roar at Bankwest Stadium on New Years Day, but Babbel will be deprived of the two most important players in his team's midfield structure.

Markus Babbel is almost out of midfield.

Baccus left for Thailand on Monday with Australian under 23 Graham Graham, who have an Olympic qualifying tournament this month, while Schwegler has accumulated five yellow cards and is banned for a match.

Babbel kept his cards close to his chest but it seems that his only option is to play with the children. Defender Patrick Ziegler is capable of passing through the midfield and could be replaced at the back by Dylan McGowan, but those are slim choices otherwise.