Mark Wahlberg shows 6 month fitness transformation

Mark Wahlberg took Instagram to show his tricep transformation after half a year of intense training and a strict diet.

“Six months of training in Nutrition Inspired by Performance, Aquahydrate and F45! Clean food, ”Wahlberg, 48, captioned the photo of himself flexing shirtless. “Inspired to be better, team training / life change. 🙏❤️🙏 "

F45 training involves high intensity group workouts. Other celebrities who have resorted to team training sessions include Teri Hatcher, Mario López and J Balvin.

Performance Inspired Nutrition is a health supplement company co-founded by Wahlberg himself, and Aquahydrate is a watermark made with electrolytes and high alkaline levels.

The father of four children is known for showing his physique in a way and with reason, since he works every day.

The Boston-born amateur boy revealed last year that he usually gets up at 2:30 a.m. to make sure you're ready to go to the gym at 3:40 a.m. To keep up with your demanding exercise routine, have dinner with your family at 5:30 p.m. and turns off at 7:30 p.m.

Page Six previously reported that Wahlberg once had a Manhattan Equinox gym open for him at 3:45 a.m. So I could use the facilities.

