Mark Hamill corrects "SNL" joke about Luke and Leia's kiss

Michael Che, co-host of Weekend Update, joked in a recent episode of SNL about how Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker "surprised fans by showing the series' first gay kiss" (it's not between Finn and Poe, sorry to everyone)). He continued, "That seems pretty tame considering that the first film had incest." The punch line was interrupted by an image on the screen in which Leia kissed Luke from "The Empire Strikes Back". in the series. But the fake photo isn't what Mark Hamill complained about on Twitter. He has another problem with Che & # 39; s joke.

"SNL Weekend Update-" The new #StarWars surprised the fans with a gay kiss – which seems pretty tame when you consider that the first film incest "FALSE!" Had the Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance star tweeted. "Since Luke & Leia weren't aware at all that they were related in any way, what they did was actually # disbelief."

"Innocestuous" is not a typo – it is Hamill's word for "when you find out that you kissed your sister". He used it for the first time in 2016 when a follower asked him to "describe the kiss of Luke and Leia in one word. If you answer, I'll give you a candy." Hopefully he got his candy (or green milk).

– Mark Hamill (@ HamillHimself) December 30, 2019

(Via Twitter / Mark Hamill)

