Mark Cuban explained issues with the NBA's Midseason Tournament Plan

The NBA appears to be pushing their idea for a high season tournament as they look for ways to liven up the middle of the long regular season.

The recent proposal submitted by Marc Stein of the New York Times would tempt teams to split a $ 15 million prize among players, receive a $ 1.5 million coaching staff bonus, and have the opportunity to to get an additional draft for the first round of the winning team.

The NBA continues to discuss the proposal for compensation, possibly in the form of an additional first round win, as a reward for the winning team of the planned tournament in the 2021-22 season, @NYTSports sources said

In a memo to teams last week proposing a $ 15 million pot for the championship team and $ 1.5 million for the victorious coaching team, "incentives for teams and fans" were set as "yet." "listed.

The prize money for the players is to motivate them to play hard because a draft pick prize would do the opposite if that were all they were at stake for. However, this draft pick may not be the best carrot to get team managers to show their best foot in such a tournament, as Mark Cuban explained on Twitter.

So stupid. What will the tax-exempt teams do to power the tournament because they don't want to have a choice? Or teams trying to build a cap room? Forced to act? Draft and hiding place? https://t.co/laxHWd9YMy

Or the convo if the TBT winner does not manage the playoffs. This is like the MLB trying to add drama to the All Star game using it to gain a home advantage. How did it work? I can't hate when a season winner wins all tournaments enough. Hopefully TBT has a patent

It's an interesting perspective and I don't think a lot of people have thought about it. There are a number of teams (namely the very best) that don't appreciate a draft pick for the first round and want to get rid of it. So the teams that would be most interested in such a tournament would be teams at the bottom – full of young players who earn less and want that $ 1 million more prize than a team with a few maximum stars.

As the Cuban goes on to say, he can no longer hate a tournament in the season and hopes the plan will work. The league's efforts to spice up the regular season are understandable, but so far players have either shrugged or said they aren't interested, and now add a prominent owner to the list of opponents. We may know more about All-Star 2020's plans, but expect a fairly strong recoil from those who oppose such a change. As the Cubans pointed out, there could be more teams than originally thought once they really start thinking about everything that will be involved.

