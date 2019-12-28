Mark Cuban denies that the new diamond company is a "scam"

Loading...

Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.

Mark Cuban is hitting a gem expert who called one of his companies "nothing but a scam."

In October, a company called Eterneva, which claims to convert the ashes of their loved ones into diamonds, appeared in ABC's "Shark Tank." The founders convinced Cuban to buy 9 percent of the business for $ 600,000.

But shortly after the episode aired, gemologist Grant Mobley told Page Six Style that the company is not what it seems.

"It is a shame to see that Cuban agreed to invest in Eterneva," said Mobley, who is also head of commerce for the Association of Diamond Producers. “Companies like Eterneva that claim to manufacture synthetic diamonds from human ashes have existed for more than a decade. But after further investigation into the process, it has become well known within the jewelry industry that these companies are nothing more than a scam. ”

Mobley said there is no way that there is enough carbon left after a cremation to make a diamond, so when bereaved families pay "much more than the cost of a natural diamond of the same size and quality" for Eterneva rocks and Similar companies , "they were left with a synthetic diamond that has no value and has no ties to the ashes of a loved one."

But now billionaire investor Cuban has responded, telling page six that "technology is backed by a solid science like a rock."

The company told us that it has worked with multiple third-party chemistry laboratories, and that tests have shown "on average [there is] a carbon content of 1 to 4 percent [in ashes], which is more than enough to do grow a diamond. " "

Cuban told us that despite the controversy, "one of the agreements that most excited me to close this season of" Shark Tank "is Eterneva." He added: "I believe a lot in your product… I'm so fanatic that I decided to buy diamonds for my wife Eterneva for Christmas. I can't say enough good things about Eterneva."

.