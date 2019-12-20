Mariah Carey gives fans the new video & # 39; All I want for Christmas is you & # 39;

Loading...

The Christmas Queen has just delivered the best Christmas gift to her fans.

Twenty-five years after the debut of the original music video for "All I Want for Christmas is You," Mariah Carey surprised fans Thursday night by releasing a new video for the iconic song.

The 49-year-old singer puts on intricate costumes throughout the renaissance, including a sexy Santa jumpsuit, a nutcracker leotard and a bright red dress. As an additional surprise, Carey's twins, 8, Moroccans and Monroe, make cameos, just like their dog Cha Cha.

Before publishing "Make My Wish Come True Edition" of the video, the pop singer also conducted a live question and answer session to reflect on her Christmas success.

"We wanted to make a modern classic and that has been the theme from the beginning," said Carey, dressed in a glamorous red dress, in the video, adding that it is "the opposite of the original video … This is more than a production , but I feel he has the same spirit, if not more, because of how the song has affected me over the years. "

He also revealed why he thinks the song is so special.

"I think the fact that it has lasted all this time and people tell me that it really makes them feel festive and even in mid-July people send me videos of people singing the song," he said. "As a composer it is a great achievement."

Carey co-wrote the success with star composer Walter Afanasieff.

The Christmas singer has earned $ 60 million in royalties since his debut in 1994. "All I want for Christmas is you" reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in December.

