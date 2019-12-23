Mariah Carey and three classic Christmas carols are at the top of the top 100 list

Loading...

This Christmas season, Christmas music is conquering the charts like never before. Mariah Carey's "Everything I Wish For Christmas Is You" topped the charts for the first time 25 years after it was released, and it was the first Christmas song in 60 years (and only the second ever) to top the Billboard Hot 100 In the week until December 19, Carey's classic remains at number 1 and her Christmas carol is not the only one that tops the charts.

Brenda Lee's "Rockin Around The Christmas Tree" climbed to number 2 on the Hot 100. This is an all-time high for the single, which was first released 61 years ago in 1958. This is the first time that two Christmas carols have taken the top two spots on the Hot 100 charts.

In addition to these two holiday classics, there are two more vintage songs in the top 10 of the charts: Burl Ives & # 39; "Holly Jolly Christmas" (first published 55 years ago in 1964) and Bobby Helms & # 39; "Jingle Bell" Rock "(from 1957, 62 years ago). Four holiday songs in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 tie the record of all time. The last time this happened was when the same four songs from January 5, 2019 were in the top 10 of the charts.

Carey is definitely feeling festive since she recently released a new video for "All I Want For Christmas Is You".

