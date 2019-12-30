Maria Sharapova presents the joker of Brisbane International

Loading...

Sharapova will confirm her place at Brisbane International on Tuesday, when she is also scheduled to play the Kooyong Classic and is counting on another joker to compete in the Australian Open.

It was in Melbourne Park in 2016 that Sharapova tested positive for a banned substance and was therefore suspended for two years, reduced to 15 months on appeal.

She returned in 2018 to a warm welcome from fans and administrators and started off impressively, before Angélique Kerber quickly got her to work on a successful third round.

Sharapova's last clash took place earlier this month in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who will also compete in Brisbane, which the Russian won in two sets.

The Brisbane event will be presented by Australian number one Ashleigh Barty, but will also feature Kerber, Karolina Pliskova, Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina, Petra Kvitova, Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens.

Samantha Stosur of Queensland, herself a former US Open winner, will return for another campaign knowing what she is up against.

"It is still an extremely difficult event, with some of the best players in the world and the depth is incredible," she said.

"There are so many good games in the first round … so you have to shoot quickly."

Brisbane International will be an all-female event for the first time when it starts on January 6, with the first men's ATP Cup to be held simultaneously on January 3.