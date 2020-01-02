Margot Robbie confirms that Jared Leto is not in "Birds of Prey"

Loading...

The long subtitle for Birds of Prey, the Suicide Squad spin-off with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, contains the word "emancipation" as Harley emancipated himself from Joker. Over time. Harley's relationship with Mr. J, as she called her former friend, was literally toxic and Robbie has no idea what Harley saw about him. "I think what always surprised me, and I said this when I released Suicide Squad, the first film, that her relationship with Joker always confused me the most," she recently told Screen Rant. "That was the thing that bothered me the longest."

So it's no wonder that, according to Variety, "Robbie confirms that Leto's incarnation of the character doesn't even appear as a cameo." However, the Oscar-nominated actress had such nice things to say about another Joker:

As for the other joker, Robbie thinks that Joaquin Phoenix “did a phenomenal job”. But Birds of Prey, she says, is not like the Todd Phillips film at all: “I think the Joker film was much more grounded. Ours is different. It is elevated. "

Joker had bullying, porn cinemas and "graphic murders and blood splashes / sprays, guns and shots and throws" (according to this very fun guide for parents); Birds of Prey has a beaver named Bernie wearing a pink tutu. As Robbie said, different.

(About Variety)

