Maple Leafs visit the game after Matthews 2-goal game – Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs (21-14-5, second in the Atlantic Division) against Minnesota Wild (19-16-5, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 6 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Minnesota Wild after Auston Matthews scored two goals in the Maple Leafs 5: 4 extra time against the Rangers.

The savages are 10-3-3 on their home ice. Minnesota is fifth in the NHL with 10.8% and an average of 3.1 goals with 28.8 shots per game.

The Maple Leafs are on the road 11-10-0. Toronto has scored 141 goals and is third in the league with an average of 3.5 goals per game. Matthews leads the team at 26.

Toronto defeated Minnesota 4-2 at these teams' last clash on October 15.

TOP PERFORMER: Ryan Suter leads with 21 assists and has collected 26 points this season. Kevin Fiala has made six assists in the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Matthews had 46 total points, 26 goals and 20 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has recorded 12 assists in their last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes, while giving up three goals per game with a saving of 0.905 percent.

Wild: 5-4-1, an average of 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes, while 3.3 goals per game are given up with a percentage lead of 0.891.

INJURIES: Wild: Jason Sugar: out (lower body).

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

