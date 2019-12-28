Manuel Pellegrini of West Ham fired as free bus toll rises

Loading...

"It was with great disappointment that we had to make this decision," said co-chair David Sullivan.

"Manuel is a gentleman and it was a real pleasure to work with someone of his caliber. However, it has become clear that a change is necessary to put the club back on track in line with our ambitions this season.

"We felt there was a need to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try to get there."

Manuel Pellegrini becomes the sixth EPL coach sacked this season.

West Ham has spent around 80 million pounds (104.62 million dollars) in the summer transfer window for attackers like Sébastien Haller and Pablo Fornals.

Loading

They started the season off well, continuing on a six-game unbeaten streak after losing to Manchester City on day one.

But since beating Manchester United at home on September 28, they have won only twice in their last 13 league games, but none at home.

West Ham looked terribly low on confidence against a Leicester squad showing nine changes to the lineup beaten by Liverpool 48 hours earlier but which were still far too good for the hosts.

Loading

Fans clearly expressed their frustrations on Saturday, making fun of Pellegrini's replacement of Haller and Manuel Lanzini.

"I understand the fans, they deserve better results and deserve better team performance," said Pellegrini at his last post-match press conference.

West Ham will face a crucial home game against fellow troubled Bournemouth on New Years Day.

Reuters

Most seen in sport

Loading