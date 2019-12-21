Mann, 57, in critical condition after being hit by a tow truck in St-Michel – Montreal

Loading...

Published on December 20, 2019 at 9:21 pm

A 57-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a tow truck in the St-Michel district.

The incident happened at 5:45 p.m. in a commercial car park near the St-Michel and Industrial boulevards.

First aiders found the man on the ground and passed out when they arrived, said Montreal police spokeswoman Caroline Chèvrefils.

The man was quickly taken to the hospital.

The tow truck driver, a 20-year-old man, was not taken to hospital because of his nervous shock.

"The back of the platform-style tow truck would have hit the victim walking in the parking lot as he drove forward and turned," said Chèvrefils.

The police are investigating the incident.

