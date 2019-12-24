"Manchester United? Yuck!": Little Leeds United fan with leukemia refuses Ashley Young – but gets a better Christmas present instead

Loading...

A little Leeds United fan looked up when a Manchester United player visited him at the hospital – but he ended up with a much better Christmas present.

Eddie Franks, 4, was at the Royal Children's Hospital in Manchester when Ashley Young of Manchester United visited the children in the hematology department.

Lee with Eddie and Adam Forshaw.

He was given a gift set and a Man U kit, but Eddie, proudly wearing his white shirt, had none – saying "uh, yuck!"

"Obviously, I didn't tell him to say that," joked proud dad Lee.

"When we offered him the kit, I said & # 39; look at my friend – he already has the right United kit, a Leeds United kit!"

There was no hard feelings when Lee, 32, shook Young's hand, but it was a moment of slight relief in what was a difficult time for his family.

Eddie in his new kit.

Eddie's less-impressed photo went viral on social media, prompting Leeds United to get in touch.

He got out of the hospital for Christmas last week, just in time for a visit from midfielder Adam Forshaw.

Lee said: "He sports a brand new kit with many other goodies to keep him occupied at least for the next few hours.

"The icing on the cake was an invitation to a game of our VIP choice to meet all the players and watch the game. What a fantastic club we have."

Leeds boxer Josh Warrington was also in touch to offer his best wishes

Born and raised in Leeds, Lee moved to Littleborough, near Rochdale, to be closer to his family, Steph & # 39; s.

Life was good until a few weeks ago, when they noticed that Eddie was not himself.

Blood tests confirmed that he had leukemia from blood cancer.

"I can't explain how I felt when the words came out of the doctor's mouth," said Lee.

"It all turned around somehow."

But Lee said the online reaction to Eddie's story had been "huge, comforting, uplifting."

"We needed it as a family," he said.

Despite his difficult medical treatment, Eddie took advantage of his brief period in the spotlight.

"When he is older he will have fond memories of the club and the people of Leeds."