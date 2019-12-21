Man who helped knock down the London Bridge attacker with the identified narwhal tusk – National

Loading...

A mysterious figure who used a rare narwhal tusk to defeat a knife-wielding extremist on London Bridge last month was identified as an official in the UK Department of Justice.

Darryn Frost ended his silence on Saturday, telling the British Press Association that he and others reacted instinctively when Usman Khan began stabbing people in a prison rehabilitation program in a hall next to the bridge on November 29.

Frost used the rare narwhal tusk to defeat Khan, although the attacker claimed to detonate a suicide vest that turned out to be a fake device without explosives. The intervention of Frost and others helped reduce the death toll to two. He said another man had used a chair as a weapon in a desperate struggle.

"When we heard the noise from the floor, some of us rushed to the scene," said the 38-year-old. "I took a narwhal tusk from the wall and used it to defend myself and others from the attacker. Another man held the attacker in check with a wooden chair. "

He said Khan had a big knife in each hand and pointed to his middle.

"He turned and spoke to me, then indicated that he had an explosive device around his waist," said Frost. "At that point, the man next to me threw his chair at the attacker, who then started running towards him with knives raised above his head."

The confrontation moved quickly to London Bridge, where Frost and others – including a man spraying Khan with a fire extinguisher – managed to fight the attacker to the ground until the police arrived.

The extremist, who was in prison for past terrorist offenses, was shot by the police a few moments later after threatening to detonate his vest again.

Frost said that he withheld many details out of respect for the victims and their families and for the ongoing investigation. He paid tribute to Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt, the two young people stabbed to death at the start of the attack.

"When I read about their life and work, I am convinced that they represent all the best in the world and I will always feel the deep suffering of not being able to save them," he said.

Frost praised those wounded in the attack and said some had refused treatment until the more serious injuries were treated.

"That consideration and kindness filled me with hope on this dark day," he said.

