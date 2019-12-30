Man shot, killed by agents in Emery County identified

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Authorities identified a man recently shot dead by police officers during a confrontation in Emery County.

Mark Stoddard, 41, of Huntington, was involved in a vehicle chase on December 21 with Emery County sheriff's agents and the Utah Highway Patrol after dispatchers received a call about a drunk driver suspect said the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the shooting. .

The office said it did not reveal the man's name or any additional details about the shooting until after Christmas.

When an agent stopped the vehicle, the Utah Highway Patrol said Stoddard got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the agent. Then he got into his vehicle and left at full speed, according to authorities.

That action stimulated a search in which deputies from Emery County and the Utah Highway Patrol participated. Barbed strips were deployed to stop the leaking vehicle, which culminated in a confrontation on State Route 31 between Huntington and Maple Creek, authorities said.

Once his vehicle was deactivated, Stoddard allegedly got out and once again pointed his gun at the officers. A police officer and an agent fired their weapons and beat the man, authorities said.

Despite efforts to save lives, Stoddard was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Carbon County detectives are actively investigating all aspects of this incident and will allow more details to be provided as they are confirmed," the Carbon County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Monday.