Man seriously injured in stabbing at Farmington service station

Loading...

FARMINGTON – A man was seriously injured in a stabbing at a Farmington service station on Friday morning, police said.

The man was found with multiple stabs just before 9:30 a.m. at the Smith’s Fuel Center, 1316 U.S. 89, according to the police. The man had four stab wounds around his heart.

He was taken in critical condition to the hospital, where police said he was facing hours of surgery.

Investigators said they did not know who the attacker was, but hoped that the stabbing victim could shed some light on the situation. It was not known if the man was stabbed at the service station or if the attack occurred elsewhere.

Police also said they don't believe the public is in danger.