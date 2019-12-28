Man injured in snowmobile accident in La Salle: RCMP – Winnipeg

Loading...

Published on December 28, 2019

A man was injured after a snowmobile accident in La Salle on Friday.

RCMP from the Headingley department responded to the crash shortly before 5:30 p.m. According to the police, the man drove over the rock dam on very thin ice at la salle and was injured.

According to police officers, the driver was conscious, was treated by the emergency services on site, and brought to the center for health sciences with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police don't think alcohol was a factor.

