Man dead in Montreal apartment shot woman found alleged attempted murder: Police – Montreal

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 25th, 2019 at 1:35 pm

Montreal police say a man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after an attempted homicide in the west of the city.

The police answered a call at about 10:45 a.m. about a man who allegedly shot a woman in an apartment.

In the apartment, the police found a 48-year-old woman who had gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police say the 60-year-old man who was found dead at the scene of the crime shot the female victim.

The investigators are investigating the circumstances under which they describe an attempted murder.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

