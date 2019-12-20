Man arrested in 2017 killing near the Utah Olympic oval

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – A 19-year-old man accused this week of a series of aggravated robberies is now detained to investigate a homicide in 2017 at the Kearns Recreation Center.

Unified police announced Friday that Carson Michael Lee O & # 39; Dell, 19, was arrested for criminal homicide investigation and aggravated robbery on October 23, 2017, the 20-year-old Joshua Belen shooting murder .

That day, the body of Bethlehem, which was homeless, was found in the parking lot northwest of the Olympic Oval after neighbors reported hearing shots. Allegedly, Bethlehem was selling a small amount of marijuana when the drug business went awry.

According to an affidavit of reserve from the Salt Lake County Jail, detectives "developed information that Carson O'Dell was involved in this incident."

Details on what information was developed was not released on Friday.

On Thursday, police interviewed O'Dell, who said he "and several associates agreed to meet with Belen. Belen sold marijuana on social media. Carson and his associates planned to steal Belen's marijuana," the affidavit said.

But when O & # 39; Dell and his group clashed with Bethlehem, "he pulled out a gun." Carson pulled out his own gun and told Belen to drop the gun. Bethlehem did not drop his gun. Carson shot Belen and saw Belen collapsing on the ground, ”says the affidavit.

Police were able to interview O'Dell after he was arrested and registered in the Salt Lake County Jail on charges brought against him on Wednesday.

O & # 39; Dell was charged along with two others of aggravated robbery, a felony of the first degree and aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree. While the unified police say it is from West Jordan, the indictment documents list it as Tooele's.

Prosecutors say O'Dell, a documented gang member, took part in a violent robbery at a McDonald's parking lot on August 23 in Magna, and hit a man with a bat on November 25.