Man arrested after girlfriend killed, teenage son stabbed in Philadelphia – Nationally wounded

Published on December 25, 2019 at 6:45 p.m.
A man killed a woman in North Philadelphia on Wednesday, repeatedly stabbed her, and even hunted her out of the house at a point when a teenager was seriously injured and other children became witnesses, police said.
The 35-year-old woman was found on Wednesdays shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the Fern Rock district with stab wounds to the stomach and chest, the police said. She was pronounced dead a few minutes later at the Albert Einstein Medial Center.
A 14-year-old boy found in the house with a stab wound to the right thigh was taken to the hospital by the police, where he was in critical condition.
According to the police, WPVI-TV reported that at the time of the attack on Christmas morning there were six children aged eight to 16 years in the apartment.
Chief Inspector Scott Small informed the station that there was evidence of a violent struggle inside, with large amounts of blood, broken glass, and overturned furniture.
A preliminary investigation found that the suspect had been drinking a lot at a family gathering and was reportedly starting to quarrel with other guests, the police said.
Finally, the police spokeswoman said he "infuriated" his girlfriend and son, took a knife from the kitchen, and stabbed the 14-year-old when the teenager tried to disarm him and stab the woman and chase her outside. where it was found.
The 33-year-old suspect was arrested. The victim's and suspect's names were not published immediately.
