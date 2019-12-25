Man accused of fatally stabbing the brother of 49ers & # 39; C.J. Beathard is arrested – The Reporter

Loading...

Nashville police arrested the murder suspect Michael Mosley after a search in connection with the deadly stabbing of Clayton Beathard, brother of the 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, and another man in Nashville, Tennessee, according to a report in the Nashville Tennessean.

Mosley, 23, faces two counts of criminal manslaughter and an attempted homicide in connection with the assaults. Mosley was captured Wednesday in Cheatham County, Tennessee. The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department (MNPD) said it would be reserved in Davidson County custody later Wednesday.

Police surrounded an empty house, where officers say Mosley was alone. It was delivered Wednesday afternoon, MNPD said.

A combined task force of MNPD SWAT, agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force UU. And detectives from the Midtown Hills Enclosure, as well as Cheatham County Sheriff's agents were involved in the arrest, MNPD said.

Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were fatally stabbed on December 21 at The Dogwood, a bar on Division Street. Another man, identified by the police as a 21-year-old Franklin student at the University of Tennessee, survived stabbing with wounds in the eye and arm and was recovering this week.

Both victims who were killed were young men from Williamson County. Another brother of Clayton Beathard is country musician Tucker Beathard and son of country music composer Casey Beathard. He is the grandson of the NFL Hall of Fame executive Bobby Beathard.