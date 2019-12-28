Man accused of breaking into and killing a co-worker at his home in Wisconsin

Loading...

A 42-year-old Wisconsin man died inside his home Thursday night after a co-worker reportedly forced his entry and shot him dead, according to authorities. The victim's family identified him as Chad Bickler on a GoFundMe page. "Chad was a social giant. Everyone loved him. He was a great guy, funny. He's the type everyone wanted, first on everyone's list," said Brian Johnson, Bickler's cousin. Bickler's brother had left the house to find a pizza. when the shooting happened. "It came back to devastation," Johnson said. "He came to hug his brother for the last time and told him that he loved him and kissed him, and then vanished in his arms." Bickler's dog was also shot dead, according to authorities. Officials from the Racine County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, Troy Hoffmann, 40, turned himself in to the Hustisford Police Department on Friday and took him to the Racine County Jail. Hoffmann and Bickler worked for the same company, Engineered Security Solutions Inc., based in New Berlin, Wisconsin. "We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and we are praying for our colleague and his family. He was a friend, an outstanding artist, a trusted teammate and a wonderful person. We will miss him very much." Bautz, owner and CEO of Engineered Security Solutions Inc., said in a statement: "We will do everything in our power to help the police with their investigation. Meanwhile, we are working to support our colleagues as we reach an agreement with this unimagi nable loss ". Hoffmann has no criminal record, according to court records. The authorities are still trying to determine the reason for the murder.

