Make timelapse videos on iPhone 11 with ultra wide angle lens

The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro contain so many great camera enhancements, and one way to get more out of yours is to use different lenses for different recording types. Follow along for making timelapse videos on iPhone 11 with the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.

With the option to use the ultra-wide or telephoto lens for a lapse of time with the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro, you can capture exactly what you want.

Make timelapse videos on iPhone 11 with ultra-wide and telephoto lenses

Open the Camera app on your iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro Swipe from left to right in portrait mode or from top to bottom in landscape to switch to Timelapse To use the ultra-wide lens for a lapse of time, tap the ".5" button next to "TIME-LAPSE", if you want to zoom in, tap "2" You can use the front camera for timelapse video & # 39; s, but you cannot change the zoom

This is how it looks:

