Major water overflow flooding Quincy Roads

Quincy police warned drivers to expect road closures or lane restrictions as a result of a water cut on the north side of the city. Water gushed from the cracks on the road surface near the intersection of West Squantum and Fayette streets, near the Holiday Inn Express, around 1 p.m. "We just looked out of the balcony and the road was broken and there was water thrown everywhere," said nearby resident Inga Safina. Residents in the adjacent high-rise apartment complex have tried to pay because work teams began digging in the street to locate the broken pipe. "We just hurry, bathe and fill all the pots and pans we have at home just to make sure," said Jyodhi Arun. "We have a full Brita jar, so we got it. Outside of that, I'm not sure. It's a bad time." Police asked drivers to find alternative routes around the area. The area was expected to remain closed until early Tuesday. .

MAIN WATER REST West Squantum Street in Fayette. We anticipate the closure of roads and / or lane restrictions in the area throughout the night. We will update the information as it becomes available. Avoid the area and look for an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/J6P6Z0R01L

– Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) December 23, 2019

