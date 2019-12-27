Major Android smartphones of the decade (2010)

Loading...

The years 2010 were full of enormous technological progress and smartphones have seen many improvements over the past decade. As the year comes to an end, it is a good time not to look back on the most popular or even the most impressive smartphones of the past 10 years, but on the most important Android smartphones released this decade.

Nexus One (2010) – The beginning of the ambitions of Google for smartphones

As far back as possible in the years 2010, there is the Nexus One released in January 2010. This device was remarkable for a big reason, it was the first device from the Nexus brand. The Nexus program took on devices from partners, in this case HTC, and provided hardware that Android developers could use to tune their apps to the latest Android versions.

The Nexus One was launched on Android 2.1, Eclair, and later came first in line for updates for Froyo and Gingerbread – the last of which was also the last update. The device had an 800 × 480 screen, 1 GHz Qualcomm Scorpion processor and even a Blackberry-style trackball. Android Police threw a nice retrospective on the Nexus One last year and even let an editor use the phone full time for a while.

Samsung Galaxy S2 (2011) – One of the first popular Android phones

At the beginning of 2010, Android was still on the rise. Gingerbread was not exactly the most attractive platform for new users and at the time it was mainly Motorola & # 39; s exclusive DROID brand for Verizon.

In mid-2011, the Galaxy S2 Android really helped in the mainstream. The second Android flagship from Samsung was released worldwide with a 1.2 GHz Exynos processor, 1 GB RAM and a WVGA AMOLED screen. It can also record 1080p video from its 8MP camera! The Galaxy S2 also produced different variants for different American airlines, including the Samsung Galaxy S2 Skyrocket with LTE.

Customers were clearly interested in what Samsung had to offer with the Galaxy S2, as the device could sell 3 million units in just 55 days. 10 months later, the device achieved no fewer than 20 million sales worldwide prior to the debut of the Galaxy S3 a few months later, a device that only built on that success.

Samsung Galaxy Note (2011) – Large screens change smartphones forever

Perhaps the biggest change that Samsung has ever made in the smartphone market in terms of format. In 2011, the Samsung Galaxy Note was launched with its display that for that time & # 39; just too large & # 39; used to be. Boy, how times have changed.

The original Samsung Galaxy Note offered a display with a size of 5.3 inches. At that time, most smartphones had screens between 3 and 4.5 inches, so the Note was a big step further. When it was first launched, that step was criticized. WIRED called the screen "comically huge to the point of shame" and The Verge asked if it was "just a 5.3-inch gimmick."

In our own review, Seth Weintraub said he was fine with the size, but admitted that he was "perhaps in the minority" about that.

9 years later "small" phones have a 5.5-5.8-inch display, while the Galaxy Note 10+ offers a huge 6.8-inch display. If Samsung had not introduced the original Note, who knows what the past decade of Android smartphones would have looked like!

Samsung Galaxy Nexus (2012) – Google is renewing the Android software

In 2012, Google gave Android a complete overhaul and, as usual, came with a new smartphone release. The Samsung Galaxy Nexus was the first Android smartphone – also my first Android phone! – to come with Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. That update renewed Android with "Holo" and it really changed how everyone looked at the platform. It also had a promotional video based on TRON that I personally liked.

Ice Cream Sandwich had a cleaner, more futuristic look compared to Gingerbread and other older versions. It also distinguished the platform in a fairly large way from Apple & # 39; s iOS. The "Roboto" font has also arrived, along with new features such as on-screen navigation, a better home screen, faster speech transcription, a new lockscreen design, native screenshot support, new notifications, a better keyboard, Android Beam (NFC), and so much more.

The Galaxy Nexus itself was actually just a vehicle for this update. It was the first Android device to close physical navigation buttons and had a unique design with a slanted front display with curved glass. It also had a 720p AMOLED screen and, until his death, also a TI OMAP processor. In our review, Seth said there was "not much to complain about" with the HSPA + variant.

Motorola Moto G (2013) – Hey, budget phones can actually be good

Android was fairly common on cheap Android smartphones and at the end of 2013 Motorola made them a lot better with the Moto G. The original Moto G was a simple, affordable piece of $ 179 hardware that also came with something even more crucial – good software.

The Moto G has followed an approach similar to the popular Moto X. Clean software with only a few functions on top of what Android offers at its core. Several major updates were promised, something that was very rare at the time. It was launched on Android 4.3, but ended its update promise on Android 5.1, Lollipop. The device also had adjustable rear panels. After using it for a week, Seth quickly said, "I love it."

The phone was a big hit for Motorola and to this day the line remains the most successful of the company. If you ask me, the Moto G has influenced budget smartphones forever. For the first time we had a budget device that wasn't very bad and now most Android smartphones are still reasonably good at affordable prices. Undoubtedly, the Moto G is still in charge here.

OnePlus One (2014) – The flagship killer

A new name came in April 2014. The OnePlus One almost came out of nowhere with great ambitions. OnePlus wanted to be a huge name in Android and to begin with it had a "flagship killer" that matched the specifications of most Android phones with a price that was cut in two.

The OnePlus One cost $ 299, while the current Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S5, was $ 649. The specifications on the two devices were basically identical, but the OnePlus One also provided cleaner software using CyanogenMod, a lightweight yet chock-full of features that was close to what was found on Nexus devices.

Perhaps the biggest downside of the OnePlus One was that it required an invitation to purchase. That invitation system was difficult to buy, but Dom said that "the wait is worth it" in his review.

Over time, the device gained popularity and OnePlus produced a successor. Despite invitations and some badly designed advertising campaigns, OnePlus continued to build a name for itself and a few years later it is a big name in Android.

The OnePlus One was the start of one of the most interesting stories in Android in the 2010s.

HTC One M7 (2013), Galaxy S6 (2015) – Android OEMs are good at hardware

In the first half of the decade, almost every Android smartphone was made of plastic, whether it was a flagship or a budget device. This has changed over time.

In 2013, the HTC One M7 came on the scene with an aluminum unibody design that, quite frankly, was the best part of the device. It also provided powerful speakers and an updated version of HTC & # 39; s Sense skin via Android. The phone itself was not a game changer, but the design had long been loved and helped to follow a wave of others.

Two years later HTC came in the direction of better materials and the design came across to Samsung. The Galaxy S6 was the company's first flagship made of premium materials. It had a metal frame and glass back and felt solid and premium across the board. Technically, the Galaxy Alpha was the first device from Samsung to make these changes, but the Galaxy S6 made it more mainstream. We also have the Galaxy S6 Edge with which the collection of curved glass designs from Samsung started.

From that moment on, Samsung would continue to refine that design language over the course of different generations and also bring it to the Note line-up. Over time, LG and other Android OEMs have also received better designs.

LG G5 (2016) – The first ultra-wide camera

To be clear, the LG G5 was a huge flop. The modular design of the phone never felt good, the design was odd in a bad way and the software wasn't that great either. However, the LG G5 did one thing very well. It was the first regular Android smartphone of the decade with an ultra-wide camera sensor.

Finally, a few years after the release in 2016, almost every Android flagship and even the iPhone uses that nice lens. Jeff's review of the G5 was strongly focused on the cameras. That ultra-wide camera lens is also one of the last significant changes that LG has made. Chances are that you won't see much of LG in the next decade.

Google Pixel (2016) – Assistant arrives

Software was an important part of Android smartphones in the course of the decade and the biggest progress was probably Google Assistant.

Assistant was initially exclusive to Google Pixel and from the first day it was powerful. Assistant could handle more natural commands than his competitors and also offered better speech recognition. Since then Assistant has become smarter, expanded to more smartphones and more hardware and also added more functions.

The original Pixel itself was a major problem for Google as a smartphone maker because it was a deviation from the Nexus program, but the phone itself was not that important for Android. The design was not very special and apart from the software, the camera was the only major leap forward. Nevertheless, in our review, Stephen called it imperfect, but & # 39; one of the best phones ever & # 39 ;.

Nokia 6 (2017) – The Nokia brand returns

Nokia has long been one of the biggest names in mobile phones. That was before the time of smartphones where Nokia went for Windows Phone. In 2014, this came to an end alongside an attempt at a highly modified Android phone that did not do well.

After that, the brand remained virtually silent for a number of years and in 2017, HMD Global brought back the Nokia brand with new Android smartphones. The Nokia 6 was one of the first devices in that line-up and in the next two years Nokia delivered a number of models for the budget market that proved to be quite successful. In just one year, HMD saw Nokia devices with 800% annual growth and the number 10 spot in global smartphone shipments.

Google Pixel 2 (2017) – Computational photography changes the game

Photography is perhaps the most impressive and most important progress in Android smartphones in the last decade. If you ask me, much of it has come down to software, especially in the past three years.

Google worked on computational photography for a few years. The Nexus 6P was one of the first devices to show how good the function could be with HDR +. The Pixel is built on that and with the Pixel 2, Google has really pushed the function to the limit. In my first review of the Pixel 2 XL, I said that Google "does an excellent job in computational photography that makes this camera what it is."

With the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google really changed the game with smartphone photography despite their problems. That camera could compete for over a year, got better with Pixel 3 and still stands as one of the best smartphone cameras available today. Over time, however, other OEMs would learn from Google and improve their own cameras using computational photography, with Apple as an important example.

Samsung Galaxy S8 (2018) – Bezel-less displays become mainstream

The bezels on smartphones have been smaller for a few years, but I think we can all agree that the Galaxy S8 is the most useful device for dumping bezels in the Android world.

When it debuted in 2018, the Galaxy S8 was an impressive design. It had some bezels, mostly along the top and bottom, but from the first day it was clear that things would change in a big way. The 86.2% screen-to-body ratio was a significant step forward compared to the Galaxy S7 and personally, the design of the S8 was simply stunning. In my review, I said that "you feel like you're just holding a screen."

In the time since the debut of the Galaxy S8, Samsung has only pushed borderless designs further with perforations for cameras. Other Android OEMs such as OnePlus have pushed things even further with pop-up cameras and other changes to prevent indentations and any other form of bezel.

Honorable mention: Apple & # 39; s iPhone X. Let's face it, Apple's pressure on slimmer edges played a major role in bringing this design to virtually every device today. A feather apple.

Samsung Galaxy Fold (2019) – The foldable items are coming

In the new decade, Android smartphones are about to evolve even more. One of the first major changes that we can expect is in foldable smartphones. Despite a failed first launch, the Samsung Galaxy Fold proves that this is a form factor that cannot be ignored.

Foldable smartphones offer something completely new on the market. Instead of a & # 39; protruding rectangle & # 39; bring folding elements more to the table. In the case of the Galaxy Fold, that is a tablet in your pocket. Mate X from Huawei does that with an even bigger screen. The following foldable Samsung and the Motorola Razr deliver a clamshell design.

Folding is coming. They still have a long way to go, but they will become a major problem in the next decade.

What was your favorite smartphone in the last 10 years?

Every phone on this list is here because of a performance or milestone it represents. However, they may not be your favorite devices. Let us know in the comments below, what was your favorite smartphone of the decade?

