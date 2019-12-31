Magical milestones with outrageous allegations

Loading...

Racing NSW, fueled by business creation funds stemming from the legal victory of racetrack legislation and fueled by the dynamism of new CEO Peter V & # 39; landys, launched a total attack on the status of Victoria as the capital of motor racing in Australia. Part of this campaign was the advent of the world's richest field race – the Everest, valued at around $ 14 million – which was won by the Redzel formed by the Snowden team during its first two laps in 2017 and 2018.

The socks

The disgusting fall of grace from Victoria's first coach, Darren Weir, left the Victorian industry in tatters. The knockabout guy from Berriwillock in the Mallee district was the betters' toast – literally. The refrain from "Weir back, drinking beer" is a testament to his success, and his popularity has reached new heights after the Fairytale Cup victory with Prince Of Penzance. But police raids on his property earlier this year have led to allegations that Weir tortured and terrified racehorses with electric jiggers and plastic pipes. He was subsequently banned from racing for four years and, with three suspected co-conspirators, was charged by the police with 34 offenses ranging from corrupt betting, conspiracy to deceive stewards and cruelty to animals. The legal battle will ensure the spread of the stain in the new decade.

Dishonored horse trainer Darren Weir leaves the Melbourne Magistrates Court in October. Credit: Jason South

The Cobalt scandal also damaged the reputation of the race and ultimately claimed the careers of Black Caviar coach Peter Moody, among others.

Racing lost the legendary King of the Cups, Bart Cummings, who died in 2015 at the age of 87. Nathan Berry's death from the disease also united the racing world in pain, and the sport continued to be shaken by the deaths and serious injuries of the jockeys. in the chosen profession.

Controversy

A horse that breaks down in a race is never beautiful, especially when it is the Melbourne Cup favorite, Admire Rakti, who died of a heart attack during the race of the race. 2014 which stops the nation. Six horses – Verema (France), Admire Rakti (Japan), Araldo (Great Britain), Red Cadeaux (Great Britain), Regal Monarch (Great Britain) and The Cliffsofmoher (Ireland) – have died in the Cup since 2013. In a disturbing consequence of the internationalization of the breed, all were foreign looters. These deaths and many others on the trail across the country have kept the spotlight on animal welfare. The jumps, in particular, were besieged.

Protesters opposing the screening of equipment promoting the Everest horse race on the sails of the Opera House.Credit: James Brickwood

An explosive 7:30 am report in October revealed that hundreds of Australian racehorses were slaughtered for meat. He also released graphic images of horses beaten and shocked with electric switches in a Queensland abattoir, ensuring the sport will enter the new decade with a battle in its hands.

In 2013, the More Joyous affair was a steward audience with a Hollywood cast, including Gai Waterhouse, John Singleton, brothel Eddie Hayson and rugby league immortal Andrew Johns.

V & # 39; landys continued to make fun of everyone who stood in his way, including the good citizens of Sydney who questioned his use of the Sydney Opera House to promote the draw for the # 39; Everest, and HRV president Amanda Elliott, who called him "stupid". little man making stupid decisions. "

First woman to win the Melbourne Cup: Michelle Payne in 2015 in Flemington. Credit: Joe Armao

The quote

"Some owners wanted to kick my horse, but I thought he had what it takes to run a Melbourne Cup race … I mean everyone, get drunk , because women can do anything and we can conquer the world. " – Michelle Payne after she became the first female jockey to win the Cup over Prince Of Penzance in 2015.

Gerald Mosse is congratulated by Luke Nolen after winning the Melbourne Cup on American in 2010. Credit: Wayne Taylor

Blue coronation bolts

The French participated in the Melbourne Cup with typical momentum. French horses trained and ridden – American (Alain de Royer-Dupre, Gerald Mosse) and Dunaden (Mikel Delzangles, Christophe Lemaire) won the first two Cups of the decade.

Gai Waterhouse and Damien Oliver made the French link with Fiorente in 2004.

Also-rans

Frankie Dettori is a star but he can't take a ride in the Melbourne Cup. Credit: Vince Caligiuri

It can be difficult to place the legendary Italian hoop Lanfranco "Frankie" Dettori in this category since he closed the decade with consecutive crowns from the best Longines World jockey, but he was a dud Under Under, where his famous star jump dismantled was replaced by a series of unworthy bellyflops. His attempts to win a first Melbourne Cup (his record is 17 outings, no wins) have become increasingly desperate. He finished second on Max Dynamite in 2015, but left a trail of destruction behind him, and he slashed 2016 winner Almandin for Cup owner six times Lloyd Williams in 2017. Williams gave him another shot. on the highly regarded Master Of Reality this year, when he was second again across the line but was relegated to fourth after transforming the finish into a smashing derby. He is a special guest for the Magic Millions carnival next month. Warning.

Peter V & # 39; landys has led a decade of growth in the NSW race. Credit: Tim Bauer

Crystal ball

Chris Waller will win the Caulfield Cup, the Melbourne Cup and the Golden Slipper, filling in the blanks in "majors" on his CV before going to Hong Kong that everyone is looking for.

Women will continue their ascent in all facets of the sport – one of the few in which they will compete with their male counterparts on an equal footing.

Whips will be prohibited. Racing NSW will develop best practice training centers in its regional properties. A stable to severe wellness program will be established for racehorses.

A ceasefire will be called between New South Wales and Victoria, but peace talks will fail following the HRV's refusal to move the Melbourne Cup.

Peter V & # 39; landys will find the rugby league much more difficult to manage than racing, especially when he is still racing.

Christian covers the rugby league for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Kevin Cranson is a producer for Fairfax Media.

Most seen in sport

Loading