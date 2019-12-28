Magic hand Sixers a point of loss, Exum on the song for Cavs

Loading...

Orlando overtook Philadelphia by 42 percent to 40.2 percent, the Magic scoring 10 out of 30 on three points and 76 out of 10 over long distance. Both clubs face tough straight stretches as Philadelphia travels to Miami on Saturday while Orlando travels to Milwaukee.

In Boston, Australian Dante Exum made his debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it was Jaylen Brown's show as the Boston Celtics won a 129-117 victory.

Traded by Utah Jazz just a few days ago, Exum had nine points and one assist in 15 minutes on the field alongside Boomers teammate Matthew Dellavedova, who played an extra minute for his two rebounds, six assists and five points.

Exum, who was acquired with two Utah second-round picks for goalkeeper Jordan Clarkson, said: "Obviously, trying to learn a new system in two days is difficult."

The Cavaliers could not match the Celtics, who posted their fifth straight NBA win and seventh in a row against the Cavaliers.

Brown tied his career record 34 points while Jayson Tatum scored 24 of 30 in the first half.

Enes Kanter scored 14 points and nine rebounds on the bench, while Kevin Love scored 21 of his 30 points in the first half and made six of the 11 three-point attempts for the Cavaliers. The Cavaliers reduced the Celtics' lead to 92-81 at the end of the third quarter and Exum opened the fourth with a pointer to three, but it was as good as it was for the visitors.

In Charlotte, the Oklahoma City Thunder needed overtime to defeat the Hornets 104-102 while the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Hawks in Atlanta 112-86.

Jimmy Butler scored a 20-point high, and Goran Dragic hit the go-ahead as host Miami beat Indiana 113-112 in a contest with 20 lead changes.

The Golden State Warriors rallied 10 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns 106-95.

Reuters

